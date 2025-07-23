JUL 24, 2025 JLM 77°F 07:10 AM 12:10 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Jewish Canadians 25 Times More Likely to Be Targeted by Hate Crimes

While the 2024 total reflects a slight decrease from the all-time high of 959 incidents in 2023, it remains significantly above the 2022 figure of 527.

World Israel News 1:40 PM

Newly released figures from Statistics Canada reveal that hate crimes targeting Jewish Canadians remained at crisis levels in 2024, with 920 police-reported incidents.

This confirms that Jews were once again the most targeted religious group in the country and were 25 times more likely to be victims of hate crimes than other Canadians.

While the 2024 total reflects a slight decrease from the all-time high of 959 incidents in 2023, it remains significantly above the 2022 figure of 527, showing a troubling and persistent trend of antisemitic hate in Canada.

In response to the data, Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued a strong statement: “The latest police-crime statistics are shocking—in 2024, a Jewish Canadian was 25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian.”

Shack warned that the statistics only scratch the surface of what Jewish Canadians face daily.

“They reflect only a fraction of what Jewish Canadians experience every day. The daily reality is families wondering if it’s safe to walk to synagogue, school buses being checked for explosives, and students being bullied and harassed for being Jewish.”

He called on Canada’s political leaders and institutions to act decisively, outlining several steps that must be taken.

“We need our leaders to step up with urgent and effective measures: increase support for security of Jewish institutions, criminalize the glorification of terrorism, ensure police enforce the law and give them the tools they need, and stop extremists from inciting or promoting violence in Canada.”

Video - CIJA/X

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Mike Galarneau 12 hours ago
I used to like the Canadian people. Now... Not so much. I don't like RACEISM.
kevin mahaney 16 hours ago
Canada has let in way too many muslims!!! Combine that with this B.S. they teach kids in universitys it has to stop!!!
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
It is sad when you are punished for saying what the Bible tells us about LGBTQ+, but you don’t see the punishment for hate, hate speech against the Jews!!! DOUBLE STANDARDS anyone!!!?
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows Prime Minister Netanyahu War in Syria Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump Administration 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the West Trump-Vance 2024 American Jihad Biden Administration Heroes of Israel Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Security Threat to America IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Biblical Archaeology THE KEDAR DAILY VIDEO Stories from "Swords of Iron" US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran