WATCH: Jewish Canadians 25 Times More Likely to Be Targeted by Hate Crimes

Newly released figures from Statistics Canada reveal that hate crimes targeting Jewish Canadians remained at crisis levels in 2024, with 920 police-reported incidents.

This confirms that Jews were once again the most targeted religious group in the country and were 25 times more likely to be victims of hate crimes than other Canadians.

While the 2024 total reflects a slight decrease from the all-time high of 959 incidents in 2023, it remains significantly above the 2022 figure of 527, showing a troubling and persistent trend of antisemitic hate in Canada.

In response to the data, Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), issued a strong statement: “The latest police-crime statistics are shocking—in 2024, a Jewish Canadian was 25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian.”

Shack warned that the statistics only scratch the surface of what Jewish Canadians face daily.

“They reflect only a fraction of what Jewish Canadians experience every day. The daily reality is families wondering if it’s safe to walk to synagogue, school buses being checked for explosives, and students being bullied and harassed for being Jewish.”





He called on Canada’s political leaders and institutions to act decisively, outlining several steps that must be taken.