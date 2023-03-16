08:16 AM 02:16 AM EST MAR 17, 2023 JLM 60°F
Over 2 Million Israelis Volunteer on ‘Good Deeds Day’

Jerusalem, 15 March, 2023 (TPS) -- More than 2 million Israelis took part in the Good Deeds Day project which was observed across Israel Tuesday. As part of the day, a variety of volunteering events were held for the benefit of the less fortunate in Israeli society.

Israel 21C 13:30 19 hours ago

The Day of Good Deeds is an initiative established by the Tova Ruach (good spirit) association at the initiative of the businesswoman, Shari Arison, whose goal is to do good and increase mutual commitment. This year is the 17th time the project has been held that crossed borders and is celebrated in 110 countries.

Participants volunteered in a variety of projects, such as helping at hospitals, packing food baskets for the needy, painting shelters, volunteering with the elderly and more.

Shari Arison, the initiator of the project: “Precisely at this time it is important for us to emphasize, in addition to doing good, the issue of free love, unity and personal responsibility of each and everyone for positive speech and positive action, out of respect and patience for others.”

Comments
Phillip Avalos 12:26 18 hours ago
Awesome!!✡️✡️
John Whitcombe 11:37 19 hours ago
Beautiful
