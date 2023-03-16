Over 2 Million Israelis Volunteer on ‘Good Deeds Day’

The Day of Good Deeds is an initiative established by the Tova Ruach (good spirit) association at the initiative of the businesswoman, Shari Arison, whose goal is to do good and increase mutual commitment. This year is the 17th time the project has been held that crossed borders and is celebrated in 110 countries.

Participants volunteered in a variety of projects, such as helping at hospitals, packing food baskets for the needy, painting shelters, volunteering with the elderly and more.

Shari Arison, the initiator of the project: “Precisely at this time it is important for us to emphasize, in addition to doing good, the issue of free love, unity and personal responsibility of each and everyone for positive speech and positive action, out of respect and patience for others.”