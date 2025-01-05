JAN 6, 2025 JLM 50°F 09:29 PM 02:29 PM EST
Israel Razes Gaza Neighborhood Overlooking Sderot

Israeli forces in the northern Gaza area of Beit Hanoun demolished a neighborhood overlooking Israeli territory used by Hamas commanders as a hideout and command center

TPS-IL News Agency 05.01.2025

High rises in the “Officers’ Neighborhood” of Beit Hanoun overlooked the nearby Israeli city of Sderot. The neighborhood contained rocket launching sites, anti-tank firing positions, booby traps, shafts and numerous explosives, the IDF said.

Israel has been fighting Hamas efforts to regroup in northern Gaza.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

