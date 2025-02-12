FEB 13, 2025 JLM 49°F 03:56 PM 08:56 AM EST
URGENT: IS HAMAS PLANNING AN IMMINENT 10/7 ATTACK?

While "all eyes" are on Israel and the IDF - is Hamas planning a surprise?

Newsrael News Desk 12.02.2025

Tonight, Channel 14 journalist Hillel Biton gave another reason for the government decision to call up reserves to Gaza.

"The security establishment is detecting signs that Hamas is planning to blow up the agreement to return the hostages, and they may be planning to do this through a mass influx toward the soldiers or in a large, ostentatious attack inside or outside."

Will Hamas try to do something unlooked for in order to put Trump and Israel to shame? 

Will they use their "innocent" civilians to stage a march on Israel's borders?

 

Comments
Janie FREELAND a day ago
Hamas have been embarrassed they are vain they will try to regardless of humanity to put on show on for the world to see
G Green 08:19 12.02.2025 a day ago
🙏🫅❤️🙏💙🇮🇱❤️🇺🇸
Raquel Serrano 05:17 12.02.2025 a day ago
Evil never takes a break.
Gareth Villeneuve 05:09 12.02.2025 a day ago
NAPALM THEIR ASS. Send some starved HOGS INTO THOSE TUNNELS & I’ll bet they will all SURRENDER Load up C-130’s C-117’s full of pigs and drop them all over GAZA whose going to clean-up all the BLOOD? L
[Anonymous] 04:28 12.02.2025 a day ago
So kill them Israel shoot every fucking civilian I don’t care they’re all terrorist stop being scared
Irina Rubin 04:18 12.02.2025 a day ago
💙🇮🇱❤️🇺🇸🙏💪🏼💪🏼💙❤️
David Lasoff 04:09 12.02.2025 a day ago
Now them all down, blow them all up, be ruthless to destroy Amalek once & for all. They will never give ALL our people back, just drips & drabs to fuck with us & to get hundreds of terrorists back.
Amy Brown 04:08 12.02.2025 a day ago
Let them commit suicide if they want. As long as they’re off our planet.
[Anonymous] 04:07 12.02.2025 a day ago
If so they’ll get all of the Military Might of 2 of the greatest military’s in the world!! 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱💙✝️❤️✡️💪🏼🇮🇱🙏🏻🇺🇸 Netanyahu and Trump are the greatest leaders of our time!
