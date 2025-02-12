URGENT: IS HAMAS PLANNING AN IMMINENT 10/7 ATTACK?

Tonight, Channel 14 journalist Hillel Biton gave another reason for the government decision to call up reserves to Gaza.

"The security establishment is detecting signs that Hamas is planning to blow up the agreement to return the hostages, and they may be planning to do this through a mass influx toward the soldiers or in a large, ostentatious attack inside or outside."

Will Hamas try to do something unlooked for in order to put Trump and Israel to shame?

Will they use their "innocent" civilians to stage a march on Israel's borders?