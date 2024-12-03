Three Killed in Fiery Road Accident

Two cars crashed at an interchange and one of the vehicles burst into flames, killing three passengers, ages 25, 33 and 40, Magen David Adom emergency responders said.

“We arrived at a very serious accident, we saw three men trapped in their vehicle, unconscious, suffering from burns on their bodies. During the firefighting and rescue operations, we performed medical examinations, but their injuries were significant and, to our great regret, we had no choice but to pronounce them dead,” said MDA medic David Yitzchaki and paramedic Sarah Cohen.

Police investigators said one of the cars was apparently stolen.