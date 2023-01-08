03:38 PM 08:38 AM EST JAN 10, 2023 JLM 54°F
WATCH: Israelis Make Amazing Discoveries in Judean Desert Excavations

Watch and learn what the archaeologists found during this recent excavation which included some ancient treasures!

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 20:30 08.01.2023 2 days ago

In Israel, there isn’t a day that goes by without Israel’s finest archaeologists digging up history and providing more evidence of the Jewish people’s presence in the land since ancient times!

Video source - i24News/Youtube

Comments
Ronald White 18:02 20 hours ago
In a short while God will destroy the United Nations and all that stand against Israel. Jesus will return and set up his kingdom.
Emma Davidson 03:45 09.01.2023 a day ago
Every inch of Israeli soil is full of history and every discovery makes more certain that Israel belongs to the Israeli people and they are the Chooen Ones.
Bernard Baum 20:33 08.01.2023 2 days ago
dido
Desiree Siefkas 18:34 08.01.2023 2 days ago
Interesting. I love ancient bibliography.
