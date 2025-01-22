JAN 24, 2025 JLM 48°F 05:54 AM 10:54 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel Signs Energy Deal with UAE

Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen approved memorandum of understanding between ministries of energy of Israel and the United Arab Emirates

TPS-IL News Agency 22.01.2025

Israel’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Eli Cohen approved in the cabinet the memorandum of understanding between the ministries of energy and infrastructure of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, which deals with cooperation between the countries in the fields of energy. In the past, the National Investment Fund of the government of Abu Dhabi purchased a percentage of the Tamar and Dalit leases for a billion dollars.

“Despite the war (in Gaza), the relationship with the United Arab Emirates remains strong,” said the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. “In recent years, among other things, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine and the fight against the climate crisis, there has been an increase in demand and there is an understanding of the importance of decentralizing energy sources. In light of these processes and against the backdrop of Israel’s unique characteristics, the ministry outlines the ‘regional bridge vision’ within the framework of which Israel will strengthen its position as the connection point, as a physical and technological junction, between Europe and the Gulf countries.”

The memorandum promotes several ways of cooperation between Israel and the UAE, including in promoting renewable energy projects, hydrogen, developing the natural gas sector, clean fuels for transportation and aviation, energy storage and accumulation, cybersecurity of energy infrastructure, electricity trade, and encouraging research and development in the energy sector.

PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Trump Administration Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Jihadi Infiltration into the West Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran