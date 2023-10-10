Pres. Herzog to world: More Jews killed in 1 day than at any point since the Holocaust

Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed a message to the international community today (Monday) following the Hamas massacre of 800 Israelis over the weekend.

"As President of the State of Israel, I speak to you now from our capital city, Jerusalem, under the dark shadow of war, as my nation continues to endure savage attack by a cruel and inhumane enemy," Herzog said.

"To my mind, not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day. And not since the Holocaust, have we witnessed scenes of Jewish women and children, grandparents - even Holocaust survivors - being herded into trucks and taken into captivity.

"Hamas has imported, adopted, and replicated the savagery of ISIS, entering civilian homes on a holiday, and murdering in cold blood whole families. Young and old, violating and burning bodies, beating and torturing their innocent victims, Jews and Muslims, and other faiths. The brutality. Inhumanity. The barbarity of monsters. Not humans - monsters," the President said.



Herzog said that he has spoken with world leaders who condemned the Hamas attack.

"I call on all nations around the world: First, most importantly, make clear and loud your condemnation of Hamas' actions. Just as you have condemned the abhorrent and unspeakable actions of ISIS, because today they are one and the same.

"Second, those nations that have yet to do so, designate Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist body.

"Third, make clear that Hamas carries full responsibility and accountability for the hostages it has taken, and demand their immediate return to Israel."

"And fourth, support Israel in words and in deeds.

"Israel, for its part, will continue to defend itself," he declared, adding that the prime minister, government, and security forces and agencies have his "full support."

"I know the Israeli spirit will overcome," the President said.



Source - INN/X - Video source - President Herzog/Youtube