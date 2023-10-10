11:23 AM 04:23 AM EST OCT 11, 2023 JLM 72°F
Pres. Herzog to world: More Jews killed in 1 day than at any point since the Holocaust

Israeli President speaks to international community. 'Hamas imported, adopted, and duplicated the savagery of ISIS.'

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 10.10.2023 a day ago

Israeli President Isaac Herzog conveyed a message to the international community today (Monday) following the Hamas massacre of 800 Israelis over the weekend.

"As President of the State of Israel, I speak to you now from our capital city, Jerusalem, under the dark shadow of war, as my nation continues to endure savage attack by a cruel and inhumane enemy," Herzog said.

"To my mind, not since the Holocaust have so many Jews been killed in one day. And not since the Holocaust, have we witnessed scenes of Jewish women and children, grandparents - even Holocaust survivors - being herded into trucks and taken into captivity.

"Hamas has imported, adopted, and replicated the savagery of ISIS, entering civilian homes on a holiday, and murdering in cold blood whole families. Young and old, violating and burning bodies, beating and torturing their innocent victims, Jews and Muslims, and other faiths. The brutality. Inhumanity. The barbarity of monsters. Not humans - monsters," the President said.

Herzog said that he has spoken with world leaders who condemned the Hamas attack.

"I call on all nations around the world: First, most importantly, make clear and loud your condemnation of Hamas' actions. Just as you have condemned the abhorrent and unspeakable actions of ISIS, because today they are one and the same.

"Second, those nations that have yet to do so, designate Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist body.

"Third, make clear that Hamas carries full responsibility and accountability for the hostages it has taken, and demand their immediate return to Israel."

"And fourth, support Israel in words and in deeds.

"Israel, for its part, will continue to defend itself," he declared, adding that the prime minister, government, and security forces and agencies have his "full support."

"I know the Israeli spirit will overcome," the President said.

Source - INN/X - Video source - President Herzog/Youtube

Comments
08:16 10.10.2023 a day ago
3. …infiltrators, including people in your government that wanted to take you out. Israel, stand up! I AM is with you! Your enemies will never stand against you and prosper.
08:15 10.10.2023 a day ago
2. Hamas will try to declare that Israel supposedly hit them first, but this is not true. I, the Lord, am against the enemies of Israel. I will protect and cleanse My Nation of any infiltrators…
08:14 10.10.2023 a day ago
God’s prophetic words: 1. You are about to hear news out of Israel. Yes, they are trying to start a war there, too. They will try bombings and then begin again. The leader of Hamas will try to …..
a person 07:10 10.10.2023 a day ago
Praying 🙏 for Israel 🇮🇱 I can't believe this is happening, but again I can, because it is Biblical.
