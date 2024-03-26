IDF: Number 2 in Hamas army confirmed killed

⭕️ We reveal that, based on the intelligence information available to us, we can confirm the order to eliminate the so-called #مروان_عيسى in the raid that we carried out two weeks ago with the so-called Ghazi Abu Tamaa.

⭕️ Marwan Issa, the deputy of the terrorist Muhammad Al-Deif, who was the organization’s “number three” figure in Gaza, was one of the prominent figures in the military wing of Hamas and one of the planners of the October 7 massacre.

⭕️ In addition Abu Tamaa, who was previously the commander of the Central Camps Brigade in Hamas, and currently he works in charge of Hamas’s military means and procurement in all its systems, was also eliminated.