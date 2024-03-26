MAR 28, 2024 JLM 64°F 12:28 AM 06:28 PM EST
IDF: Number 2 in Hamas army confirmed killed

IDF Spokesman: Confirmation of the news of the liquidation of the senior terrorist Marwan Issa

IDF Spokesperson 1:30 AM

⭕️ We reveal that, based on the intelligence information available to us, we can confirm the order to eliminate the so-called #مروان_عيسى in the raid that we carried out two weeks ago with the so-called Ghazi Abu Tamaa.

⭕️ Marwan Issa, the deputy of the terrorist Muhammad Al-Deif, who was the organization’s “number three” figure in Gaza, was one of the prominent figures in the military wing of Hamas and one of the planners of the October 7 massacre.

⭕️ In addition Abu Tamaa, who was previously the commander of the Central Camps Brigade in Hamas, and currently he works in charge of Hamas’s military means and procurement in all its systems, was also eliminated.

Comments
[Anonymous] 9 hours ago
Next is Sinwar!
Susan Durgin 16 hours ago
Israel roars like a mighty lion. The IDF are the bravest soldiers on planet earth. May God protect them as they cleanse the earth of this evil.
Frederick Ruderman 20 hours ago
I would have been much happier if he wqs captured and then tortured publicly by Israel
Mike Galarneau 20 hours ago
Awesome. Keep Rollin IDF!
VRR Media a day ago
💙🇮🇱
Scotty Mcdougal a day ago
Number one is NEXT
[Anonymous] a day ago
Don’t give up the fight until all Hamas is Dead !!!!!!!!!!!
[Anonymous] a day ago
Slowly but surely, you’re getting them. So proud of you. Thank you for saving fellow Jews.
frankie carrasquillo 21:02 26.03.2024 a day ago
Shabbat. Shalom. Peace. Love Israel. And The Jewish People. And God Almighty. The True Living God Almighty Of Israel. And His Living Son, Jesus Christ. Creator Of Heaven And Earth And The Universe.
[Anonymous] 20:46 26.03.2024 a day ago
Swine is next
mo colar 20:17 26.03.2024 a day ago
GOODBYE #2NEXT # 1
