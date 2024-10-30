OCT 31, 2024 JLM 68°F 03:57 PM 09:57 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Israel Expects Disabled Soldier Numbers to Reach 100,000 by 2030

Around 12,000 injured Israeli soldiers and security personnel have entered phyiscal rehabilitation since the October 7, 2023, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

TPS News Agency 30.10.2024

The ministry said this increase has led to a 20% rise in patient numbers over the past year, reaching nearly 74,000 individuals. Of these, about 1,500 have sustained injuries on two separate occasions during the fighting.

Since the recent ground operation in Lebanon began, around 900 newly wounded soldiers have been evacuated to hospitals, marking a 1.5-fold increase in admissions compared to September. Young adults ages 18-30 represent 51% of all cases, with roughly 8,500 sustaining physical injuries. In addition, 5,200 individuals, or 43%, have developed mental health conditions due to the trauma of combat.

According to ministry figures, two-thirds of the rehabilitating soldiers are reservists.

Approximately 14% of the wounded are classified as having moderate to severe injuries, with 23 cases of serious head trauma, 60 amputees who now have prosthetics — including five who received fittings abroad — and 12 individuals who lost their sight.

The Israel Defense Force’s Rehabilitation Division was already treating 62,000 injured soldiers from previous conflicts.  The ministry anticipates that by 2030, the number of disabled IDF members could reach 100,000, with half of these cases involving mental health challenges.

To meet the wartime need, the Defense Minstry has hired 500 therapists, established 10 rehabilitation farms, opened three specialized rehabilitation homes, and introduced emergency vehicles for immediate psychological aid.

Since the October 7 attack, 776 soldiers have been killed, most recently four in northern Gaza from the IDF’s special forces “Ghost Unit” on Tuesday.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

Image - IDF

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Stephen Black 09:27 30.10.2024 a day ago
Real disability of the West is of the Mind Millions of politicians, civil servants and educators have disability of the Mind . All these people need reeducation now Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 09:24 30.10.2024 a day ago
Of the approx 70,000 increase, half full be mental disablement Every Jewish life is sacred and cherished When you look at the non Jewish World destroying it’s citizens you see the
Stephen Black 09:23 30.10.2024 a day ago
knows the history of Israel to defend themselves from non Jewish beliefs Now is the time to defeat Evil of Jihad together By action , and leave philosophy and history to the education system
Stephen Black 09:17 30.10.2024 a day ago
Elijah and Moses are our great healing Prophets , and we don’t need anyone else from outside of Judaism Thankyou When Christian’s visit Israel they are amazed how even an educated Jewish teenager
Stephen Black 09:11 30.10.2024 a day ago
To join in the World campaign against Moslem Brotherhood Jihad and Multi billionaire takeover plan Action with your prayers is what is needed
Stephen Black 09:08 30.10.2024 a day ago
Netanyahu Lions of Judah defensive actions are to go on for another 6 years into 2030 by this report Yes Israel will never stop defending itself Israel waits for the Christian Nations of The West
Cindy 07:11 30.10.2024 a day ago
Heavenly Father these soldiers need one of your great miraculous healings, in Jesus’ name by the blood of Christ! Amen & amen!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews