CENTCOM: We shot down two Iranian UAVs overnight

In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea and one UAV in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.  

Newsrael News Desk 23.08.2024

It was determined these UAVs presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.

Comments
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR a day ago
Anony💯
[Anonymous] 12:33 23.08.2024 a day ago
They spend billions of dollars on drones and such but not one funeral! I say let Israel ripe um out
[Anonymous] 12:31 23.08.2024 a day ago
Once more and the last time: HOW MANY DEATHS??? Move on I say and take the bull 💩 with you
