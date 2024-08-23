CENTCOM: We shot down two Iranian UAVs overnight
In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed two Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) over the Red Sea and one UAV in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.
Newsrael News Desk 23.08.2024
It was determined these UAVs presented a clear and imminent threat to U.S. and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels.
