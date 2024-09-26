SEP 27, 2024 JLM 66°F 07:47 AM 12:47 AM EST
BREAKING: IAF warplanes struck 8 Lebanon-Syria border crossings

Infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border, used to transfer weapons for the purpose of harming Israeli civilians, was hit by IDF.

IDF Spokesperson 2:12 PM

On Thursday the IDF struck key infrastructure used for transferring weapons between Lebanon and Syria, a military statement read.

"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the IDF reported.

"The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."

Comments
Aliza Circle 7 hours ago
Go Israel 🇮🇱 IDF and IAF ✡️ 🇮🇱. May God bless and protect them all.
Nancy Tallman 15 hours ago
Pray for IDF and IAF
Gerald Flanders 16 hours ago
Great going, Israel and may G_d continue to bless you.
