BREAKING: IAF warplanes struck 8 Lebanon-Syria border crossings

On Thursday the IDF struck key infrastructure used for transferring weapons between Lebanon and Syria, a military statement read.



"A short while ago, IAF fighter jets struck infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border used by Hezbollah to transfer weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which the terrorist organization used against Israeli civilians," the IDF reported.

"The IDF will continue to strike and act against the Hezbollah terrorist organization's attempts to arm itself and transfer weapons into Lebanon from Syrian territory."

"The IDF is continuing to operate to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure."