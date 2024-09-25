Houthis in Syria preparing attacks on Israel

The Russian media retracted a letter it published a few days ago, according to which the Houthi militia in Yemen began to transfer its military forces to Syria through Jordan, in preparation for attacks against Israel.

The Russian "Novosti" agency cited security sources who said that the "Houthis" group deployed brigade-sized forces that entered Syrian territory through Jordan.

The sources stated that the "Houthi" forces deployed in Syria are "the most technically equipped and the most prepared to carry out offensive operations against Israel", and noted that "these forces are undergoing training to operate armored vehicles and are preparing to operate with artillery and UAVs".