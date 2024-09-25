SEP 26, 2024 JLM 80°F 11:29 AM 04:29 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Houthis in Syria preparing attacks on Israel

The Houthis are concentrating professional forces to launch anti-tank missiles and drones in western Syria in preparation for an attack on Israel.

The Nziv Report 25.09.2024

The Russian media retracted a letter it published a few days ago, according to which the Houthi militia in Yemen began to transfer its military forces to Syria through Jordan, in preparation for attacks against Israel.

The Russian "Novosti" agency cited security sources who said that the "Houthis" group deployed brigade-sized forces that entered Syrian territory through Jordan.

The sources stated that the "Houthi" forces deployed in Syria are "the most technically equipped and the most prepared to carry out offensive operations against Israel", and noted that "these forces are undergoing training to operate armored vehicles and are preparing to operate with artillery and UAVs".

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Raymond Fodor 21 hours ago
Trump is not perfect and has many flaws but he is a patriot and a real friend of Israel. He must be elected over the leftist maxist Democrats who lie cheat and mis-speak.
Elliptic Cryptography 06:13 25.09.2024 a day ago
Western Countryside in Syria should also become Israeli territory for durable generational security, including the airport from which they plan using to shoot missiles ⚡📍⚡
Selina 03:47 25.09.2024 a day ago
I guess stupid people die hard.
Gerald Adams 23:30 24.09.2024 a day ago
Light em up and make em glow
Tony Pettitt 23:29 24.09.2024 a day ago
And the U.N. demonizes Israel for bombing Syria, I say to hell with the U.N. they’re always reprimanding the State of Israel no matter what they do to defend themselves!!!!!
Richard D 22:58 24.09.2024 a day ago
Try hammering that into komrad Kamala and Jobamas head. They don’t pay attention and don’t care. I can’t wait for TRUMP!
Jim Bunch 22:49 24.09.2024 a day ago
Iranian radical proxies must be eliminated. Iran should never be allowed to cause so many problems for the world. Those radical leaders must disappear.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Operation Northern Arrows Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews