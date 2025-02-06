UK Muslim ‘We hunt Jews for fun in the UK’

Once Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner outlaws “Islamophobia,” Zakir Hussain should appeal on the grounds that opposing his Jew-hatred, which is rooted in the Qur’an (cf. 2:63-5, 5:59-60, 5:82, 7:166, etc.), constitutes “Islamophobia” and thus his plea should be vacated. He’ll be prime minister in no time.

“Man admits support for Hamas in social media posts,” Jewish News, February 3, 2025 (thanks to The Religion of Peace):

A 29-year-old man has admitted a series of antisemitic posts and supporting Hamas on social media.

Zakir Hussain had denied wrongdoing but changed his plea and admitted 11 charges against him on the first day of his Old Bailey trial on Monday.

The defendant, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four charges of expressing support for proscribed organisations Hamas and Hezbollah….

In posts, Hussain hailed October 7 – the date in 2023 when more than a thousand people were killed in a Hamas-led attack on Israel – as a “beautiful day”.

In other comments, he wrote: “We are hunting them for fun in the UK,” and “I’m in London any Jews out there come out and stand up for your religion.”