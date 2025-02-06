FEB 7, 2025 JLM 41°F 01:14 AM 06:14 PM EST
UK Muslim ‘We hunt Jews for fun in the UK’

NEWSRAEL: Just last week, a survey was published in the UK saying that over 50% of Jews are planning to leave Britain. You can guess why.

Robert Spencer 3:40 AM

Once Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner outlaws “Islamophobia,” Zakir Hussain should appeal on the grounds that opposing his Jew-hatred, which is rooted in the Qur’an (cf. 2:63-5, 5:59-60, 5:82, 7:166, etc.), constitutes “Islamophobia” and thus his plea should be vacated. He’ll be prime minister in no time.

“Man admits support for Hamas in social media posts,” Jewish News, February 3, 2025 (thanks to The Religion of Peace):

A 29-year-old man has admitted a series of antisemitic posts and supporting Hamas on social media.

Zakir Hussain had denied wrongdoing but changed his plea and admitted 11 charges against him on the first day of his Old Bailey trial on Monday.

The defendant, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four charges of expressing support for proscribed organisations Hamas and Hezbollah….

In posts, Hussain hailed October 7 – the date in 2023 when more than a thousand people were killed in a Hamas-led attack on Israel – as a “beautiful day”.

In other comments, he wrote: “We are hunting them for fun in the UK,” and “I’m in London any Jews out there come out and stand up for your religion.”

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Pete Pala 11 hours ago
These people are literally lost in time with all the barbarity of a civilization from untold thousands of years ago. Theyre literally too stupid to interpret God.
Raymond Fodor 14 hours ago
This raghead has s..t for brains! He hails from a 7th Century mentality of hate which has only grown and metastisized. Islam is a DOA deplorable satanic useless "RELIGION". Allah can't beat GOD!
G Green 15 hours ago
Waste of skin and oxygen.
Mike Galarneau 20 hours ago
Religion of Peace!? All you MUSLIM MORONS know is HATE!!! FU 🙏🇮🇱🙏🇺🇲🙏
Lez Winderbaum 21 hours ago
This guy not very intelligent. He wants Jews out of Israel and yet he's driving them out of England into Israel. 😊
[Anonymous] 21 hours ago
Hope the government in the UK is proud of what England’s become. I sure wouldn’t want to live there.
Mark Sanders 21 hours ago
Open carry would pacify the situation.
Sandra Kennedy a day ago
Disgusting!
