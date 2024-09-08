SEP 10, 2024 JLM 85°F 04:16 PM 09:16 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Pro-Israel lawyers launch bid to overturn partial UK arms embargo on Israel

‘Unlawful decision to appease Israel-haters’ – British government’s decision to suspend 30 arms deals with Israel faces legal challenge.

World Israel News 08.09.2024

By David Rosenberg

Pro-Israel lawyers launch bid to overturn partial UK arms embargo on Israel

‘Unlawful decision to appease Israel-haters’ – British government’s decision to suspend 30 arms deals with Israel faces legal challenge.

The British government’s new partial arms embargo on Israel is facing a legal challenge, less than a week after it was announced.

Last Monday, Foreign Secretary David Lammy informed Parliament that the Starmer government was revoking arms transfer licenses for weapons systems destined for Israel.

Lammy emphasized that not all military systems would be barred for export to Israel, and that only weapons likely to be used in the war in Gaza and which could pose a “clear risk” of being used to “commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law” would be affected by the ban.

Thus far, 30 licenses have been suspended out of 350 total for Israel, Lammy said.

On Sunday, however, a group of pro-Israel attorneys in Britain threatened legal action against the government if the ban is not withdrawn.

UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) on Sunday challenged the Labour government’s partial arms ban, noting that it was based on section 2c of the Strategic Export Licensing Criteria (SELC).

Section 2c of the SELC bars the government from granting “a licence if it determines there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

However, UKLFI noted, neither of the concerns cited by Lammy to justify the partial arms ban related to the SELC rules, instead allegeding that Israel ought to do more to permit more humanitarian aid into Gaza, and claiming that there are credible allegations of mistreatment of jailed Gazan terrorists.

In a letter to the government, UKLFI pointed out that even if both claims were valid, they are not connected with the particular arms whose export licences are being suspended, and therefore the decision is not justified under criterion 2c of the SELC.

“We consider that there is a strong case that the government’s decision was unlawful,” said UKLFI Chief Executive Jonathan Turner.

“In truth, it was a political decision to appease members of the public who hate Israel based on misinformation and biased media coverage of the war. As such, it was a misuse of the power granted by the legislation.”

 

Photo : (Shutterstock)

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 23:18 08.09.2024 2 days ago
Sue them for 10 times the amount of the weapons ordered. All communists care about is money!
[Anonymous] 13:31 08.09.2024 2 days ago
Sure hope these clearer heads prevail! (Any chance the ban was worded as it was so it’d be illegal?)
Murray Levine 13:20 08.09.2024 2 days ago
Has the UK ever apologized to the families of the “innocent” German civilians that it vaporized in Dresden during WWll? Why is the UK so concerned about Israel committing a POTENTIAL war crime…
[Anonymous] 13:20 08.09.2024 2 days ago
again we see that Israel stands alone. The anti Israel governments are appeasing anti Semites in their streets. This would not happen if Trump were president.
[Anonymous] 13:07 08.09.2024 2 days ago
We don’t need Lammy ir his country for that matter. The king has cancer and many threats on him will be exposed! Carry on Israel and never look back
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Biden Administration Trump-Vance 2024 IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" US 2024 Elections Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli_Nature Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews