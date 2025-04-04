APR 5, 2025 JLM 52°F 02:07 AM 07:07 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF operational update: April 4

IDF expands ground operations in northern Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson 9:40 AM

IDF forces began operating in the Shajaiyah area in the northern Gaza Strip in recent hours, with the aim of deepening control and expanding the security area.

As part of the operation, the forces have so far eliminated a number of terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure. Among other things, a command and control complex that was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and direct terrorist operations was destroyed.

During and before the operation, IDF forces allow civilians to evacuate from the combat zone for their safety, via designated routes.

IDF forces continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 American Jihad Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology Muslim Persecution of Jews IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis