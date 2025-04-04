IDF operational update: April 4

IDF forces began operating in the Shajaiyah area in the northern Gaza Strip in recent hours, with the aim of deepening control and expanding the security area.



As part of the operation, the forces have so far eliminated a number of terrorists and destroyed terrorist infrastructure. Among other things, a command and control complex that was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and direct terrorist operations was destroyed.



During and before the operation, IDF forces allow civilians to evacuate from the combat zone for their safety, via designated routes.



IDF forces continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.