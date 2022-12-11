Officials of Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday ratified a free trade agreement which is expected to increase bilateral trade to over $10 billion within five years. The signing was announced on Twitter by the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi.
The two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a free trade agreement in May. It is expected to increase the flow of goods and services between Israel and the UAE.
Source - Pesach Benson, TPS
Israel Ratifies Major Free Trade Agreement With UAE
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 20:00 11.12.2022 a day ago
Officials of Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday ratified a free trade agreement which is expected to increase bilateral trade to over $10 billion within five years. The signing was announced on Twitter by the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi.
