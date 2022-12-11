09:11 PM 02:11 PM EST DEC 12, 2022 JLM 55°F
Israel Ratifies Major Free Trade Agreement With UAE

The free trade agreement is expected to increase the flow of goods and services between Israel and the UAE

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 20:00 11.12.2022 a day ago

Officials of Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday ratified a free trade agreement which is expected to increase bilateral trade to over $10 billion within five years. The signing was announced on Twitter by the Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi.

The two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), a free trade agreement in May. It is expected to increase the flow of goods and services between Israel and the UAE.

Source - Pesach Benson, TPS

Comments
FRANZISKA SCHMID 21:29 a day ago
Tuin Boon 18:51 11.12.2022 a day ago
Talking and talking about peace and no danger….
