IDF Op Break the Wave: 11 wanted persons arrested overnight

IDF Warriors, Shin Bet, and border police arrested 11 wanted terrorists overnight in Judea & Samaria. Security forces operated in a number of locations, including the villages of Saffa, Beitillu, Burqa, Anata, Beit Kahil, Beit Likya, and Tubas.

In Kalqilya, riots broke out, with hundreds of suspects burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.
Forces also operated in the Shomron Regional Council to arrest a wanted person in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. During the operation, Israeli forces returned fire at the suspects who first fired at them.

All arrested individuals were transferred for questioning by security forces. There were no Israeli casualties.

Comments
jacquelyn doell 11:20 07.11.2022 a day ago
Thank you IDF May HaShem keep all of you safe and healthy
Tuin Boon 11:07 07.11.2022 a day ago
If all terrorist supporters have to be arrested…. over half of the population…. Serious challenges indeed
Pamela Hackner 11:03 07.11.2022 a day ago
Thank you IDF best army. P.G catch the rest .
