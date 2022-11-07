IDF Op Break the Wave: 11 wanted persons arrested overnight

In Kalqilya, riots broke out, with hundreds of suspects burning tires and throwing Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces, who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Forces also operated in the Shomron Regional Council to arrest a wanted person in the Balata refugee camp in the city of Nablus. During the operation, Israeli forces returned fire at the suspects who first fired at them.

All arrested individuals were transferred for questioning by security forces. There were no Israeli casualties.

Photo Reuters