OCT 29, 2024 JLM 59°F 05:09 AM 11:09 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Iran’s ‘supreme leader’ seriously ill—report

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's second son is a possible successor.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 11:00 AM

The 85-year-old supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is gravely ill, adding to the uncertainty of an Iranian response to Israel’s weekend attack on their military installations, a report published Saturday in The New York Times said.

According to the report, the most powerful political authority in the Islamic Republic is seriously ill, and there is internal turmoil over the possibility that his second son, Mojtaba, 55, might succeed him.

The younger Khamenei served in the Iran–Iraq War from 1987 to 1988, and reportedly took control of the militia that was used to suppress the protests surrounding the result of the 2009 elections, which demonstrators said was rigged. 

His prospects for the position rose following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash earlier this year and replacement by President Masoud Pezeshkian. 

Khamenei’s father has held the life position for the last 35 years since his appointment in 1989, following the death of the first supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini with whom he was closely allied, making him the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East.

Image - JNS/Wikimedia Commons

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Send the ayatoilet kakamaimee an exploding telephone as a get well present.
Pete Pala 14 hours ago
I'll bet he's I'll - watching his dream teams go up in smoke.
Nancy Tallman 15 hours ago
Wow. When he meets his Maker, he is going to feel worse.
James McLaurin 15 hours ago
Grease up his 72 virgin goats, Assahola is going home. Can't croak fast enough.
Cindy 16 hours ago
Put him and his sons out of their misery! Add more faces to the leaders map where you’ve “X” out their faces once dead.
Karolina De 16 hours ago
YUP! EXECUTE HIM! AND RIGHT NOW GO NUKE ALL OF IRAN'S OIL SITE'S AND IT'S NUCLEAR SITES! IT'S GOING TO CREEP IN WITH A SURPRISE ATTACK.
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
Whoever replaces Khamenai , and all the Iran political establishment , quake in their boots as they feel it in the pit of their Stomach that their Nasrallah End is coming very soon
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
The Muslim Brotherhood MB too Evil Nazi Jihadist King’s for 72 Virgins when in reality he is going to be consumed in a Very Dark Place and be eternally damned
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
The slow reaction of Iran to Israel’s opening and continuing attacks , is to do with Multi Billionaire MB Globalisation Gangsters feeling the heat of World opposition to them and
Stephen Black 17 hours ago
The Free West , Russia&China ‘ Right and Left growing opposition ‘ All want Moslem Brotherhood smashed and A New Authorised Islam so no one sheds a tear for Khamenai’s demise
Miriam Bassiouni 18 hours ago
Kill his sin so he can go to his grave with a bleeding heart, if he has one.
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
May rest well in he’s grave
Moshé FONTROFF. 18 hours ago
Already we know the Next...then kill Him
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 US 2024 Elections Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Biblical Archaeology Hamas Israeli Technology The Bible Hezbollah IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran The 301 Daily War Analysis Muslim Persecution of Jews