Kanye West's Twitter account suspended by Elon Musk for incitement to violence

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended on Friday morning after a tweet from Elon Musk explaining that the rapper again violated the rule against incitement to violence.

West tweeted a photo promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika, accompanied by the caption "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," to which Elon Musk replied, "This is not."

The post was removed from Twitter within a few hours.