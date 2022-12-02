Kanye West's Twitter account suspended by Elon Musk for incitement to violence
This came mere hours after West appeared in an interview on Alex Jones' Infowars website denying the Holocaust and stating, "I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let's look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities."
"He had a really cool outfit," West added about Hitler. "And he was a really good architect...and he didn't kill 6 million Jews."
West had been largely off of Twitter for the two years leading up to his Fall 2022 return. He began posting again in October,
Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended on Friday morning after a tweet from Elon Musk explaining that the rapper again violated the rule against incitement to violence.
West tweeted a photo promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika, accompanied by the caption "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," to which Elon Musk replied, "This is not."
The post was removed from Twitter within a few hours.