Kanye West's Twitter account suspended by Elon Musk for incitement to violence

This came mere hours after West appeared in an interview on Alex Jones' Infowars website denying the Holocaust and stating, "I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened. Let's look at the facts of that and Hitler has a lot of redeeming qualities." "He had a really cool outfit," West added about Hitler. "And he was a really good architect...and he didn't kill 6 million Jews." West had been largely off of Twitter for the two years leading up to his Fall 2022 return. He began posting again in October,

Reuters News

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended on Friday morning after a tweet from Elon Musk explaining that the rapper again violated the rule against incitement to violence.

West tweeted a photo promoting his 2024 presidential campaign with a photo of a star of David encasing a swastika, accompanied by the caption "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH," to which Elon Musk replied, "This is not."  

The post was removed from Twitter within a few hours. 

Comments
Jeanne Ferguson 14:27 10 hours ago
Hitler would have put him in a camp or sent him to the showers. Hitler believed in one superior race and it was blond hair and blue eyes. He believed blacks were inferior.
RaeKat 1967 12:15 12 hours ago
For the past 2000 years Jews have slaughtered. It starts with Jew-hatred rhetoric then it's followed by violence then genocide. I'm very disappointed in Alex Jones giving a stage to this crap.
Susan 10:35 14 hours ago
Who cares what he says? Idgi!
10:03 15 hours ago
Delusional. He should be given a mental evaluation. As should many others!
Karolina De 07:59 17 hours ago
THE DEVIL ENTERED THIS NEGRO LIKE MANY OF THEM. ISRAEL SHOULD KEEP THEIR HOLY LAND CLEAN AND THIS NEW COALITION START THE DEPORTATION OF THESE US NEGROES. THEY ARE PART OF THIS RACIST MOVEMENT
Yeheskel Sharbani 06:40 18 hours ago
West not only he is stupid; Hitler would have killed him before any one else. The press should not give a stage to him & ignore him.
