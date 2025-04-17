ICYMI: April 2024: USAID Hands Almost $1 Million to Hamas Charity in Gaza Linked to Son of Terror Leader Ismail Haniyeh

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), along with other Western governments, has handed hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ dollars to a terror charity in Gaza involved with the son of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, as well as other Hamas officials.

Since 2016, USAID has given over $900,000 to the Bayader Association for Environment and Development. The most recent grant was given on October 1, 2023, just six days before the Hamas’s October 7 attacks, in which almost 1200 Israelis were slaughtered.

One of the men responsible for the October 7 pogrom is Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under U.S. law. Just a few months earlier, in February 2023, Bayader organized an event in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, in collaboration with Western Islamist charity Islamic Relief. At the ceremony, Bayader staff embraced senior Hamas officials, who were there to launch Bayader’s latest project. Those present included Abdul Salam Haniyeh, the son of Ismail Haniyeh, and himself a leading figure in the terrorist organization.

Bayader is listed in federal spending data as a sub-grantee for USAID, with the government monies first routed through a sponsoring U.S. nonprofit, which are ostensibly required to vet their sub-grantees.

U.S. nonprofits that have secured USAID monies for Bayader include major charities such as the Catholic Relief Services, Global Communities, and the International Medical Corps.

USAID has praised Bayader’s work on its own social media, and USAID officials appeared to visit Bayadeer’s offices, where one senior USAID official, Jonathan Kamin, received an award from the terror-linked charity.

PHOTO: USAID Official Jonathan Kamin Meets with Officials of the Hamas-linked Bayader charity in the Gaza Strip