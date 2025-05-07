US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was welcomed at a major ceremony in Jerusalem, where officials praised his support for Israel

The gala event, spearheaded by Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion and a close adviser to President Donald Trump, drew an influential crowd of ambassadors, lawmakers, and Trump associates from both Israel and the US, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senator Ted Cruz.

During a global welcoming event held in the Media center of Friends of Zion Museum, Minister Eli Cohen welcomed Ambassador Mike Huckabee upon his appointment and expressed appreciation for his ongoing support of the State of Israel.

“President Trump did a great deal for the State of Israel – he was the first president to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, he initiated the Abraham Accords, and he made another significant move by appointing you, Mike – a close friend of the State of Israel and the Jewish people – as ambassador,” said Minister Cohen.

He added: “Thank you for accepting this role at such a historic moment, as Israel faces security challenges on seven different fronts. This is also a time to say thank you to the United States, to President Trump, and to you, Mike – for everything you are doing for Israel.”

Huckabee, who was presented with the Friends of Zion Award, opened his speech by praising Evans and reflecting on his decadeslong support for Israel, condemning antisemitism as “a hatred toward God.”

“It is the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob upon which everything I believe is held,” he said. “And God decided to bring His light into the world and His law into the world through the Jewish people. It wasn’t my decision.”

He referenced the power of prayer and faith in dark times and spoke of his deep spiritual and personal connection to Israel, crediting the Jewish faith as the foundation of his own Christian beliefs. “Without the Jewish people, I don’t have a faith. I have nothing,” Huckabee said. “No greater honor could be bestowed upon me than to be called a friend of the Jewish people.”

Additionally, Omer Shem Tov addressed the crowd in his first major public appearance since his release from Gaza after 505 days in captivity. “I woke up every day and thanked God that I had air in my lungs, food on my plate, and that my family was safe,” Shem Tov said, describing how he performed kiddush alone every Friday night in captivity. Turning to the ambassador, he said, “Thank you, Ambassador Huckabee. Thank you, President Trump. I am here today because of you.”

His mother, Shelly Shem Tov, equated the experience of waiting for a child’s return to “more than a million minutes of hell.” Directing her words to Huckabee, she said, “You and President Trump have the power to give all the hostage families the miracle we received.”

