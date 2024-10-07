OCT 7, 2024 JLM 67°F 08:46 PM 01:46 PM EST
IDF BATTLE VIDEO: Attacking weapons depots in Beirut - NOW!

IDF spokesman: The IDF is attacking terrorist targets and Hezbollah weapons depots in Beirut.

IDF Spokesperson 3:00 AM

Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, attacked terrorist targets of the intelligence headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Beirut, including means of collection and headquarters alongside other terrorist infrastructures.

In addition, fighter jets attacked the organization's weapons warehouses in the Beirut area in the last few hours.

During the attacks, secondary explosions were seen that indicate the presence of weapons.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah places its headquarters and means of warfare under residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut and endangers the population in the area.

In addition, warplanes, under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa in deep Lebanon, including munitions warehouses, military buildings, a headquarters and a launcher.

Fighter planes continue to attack Lebanon even at this time.

Comments
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 6 hours ago
Anony💯🇮🇱💪
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Putting articles of warfare where your people live seems to be one of the deterrents used by Iran's proxy terrorist organizations.
Francis Lammawin 17 hours ago
Hurrah 🙏🎉🎈🎊
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Vesicle targeting by the IAF. Send this to Macron and let him dispute the savages Israel faces. Savages who use civilians as cover for their stored munitions.
G Green 17 hours ago
🕳️🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳🪳✈️🚬💣🥷🥷🥷🥷🥷🥷💥💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥👹🔥🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵🔥🥵
Yoel 18 hours ago
👍💪🇮🇱
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Just follow your nose . The awful disgusting fetid smell will lead you right to the turd.
