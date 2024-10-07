IDF BATTLE VIDEO: Attacking weapons depots in Beirut - NOW!

Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the intelligence guidance of the Intelligence Division, attacked terrorist targets of the intelligence headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Beirut, including means of collection and headquarters alongside other terrorist infrastructures.

In addition, fighter jets attacked the organization's weapons warehouses in the Beirut area in the last few hours.

During the attacks, secondary explosions were seen that indicate the presence of weapons.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah places its headquarters and means of warfare under residential buildings in the heart of the city of Beirut and endangers the population in the area.

In addition, warplanes, under the direction of the Northern Command, attacked terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa in deep Lebanon, including munitions warehouses, military buildings, a headquarters and a launcher.

Fighter planes continue to attack Lebanon even at this time.