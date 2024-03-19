MAR 20, 2024 JLM 61°F 02:32 PM 08:32 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hebrew University Suspends Professor Who Denies Hamas Sexual Crimes

Shalhoub-Kevorkian said that Zionism should be abolished and called into question reports of sexual crimes committed by Hamas.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 19.03.2024

Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, a law professor at Hebrew University, has been suspended after making inflammatory remarks, including those denying the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th.

Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian holds the Lawrence D. Biele Chair in Law at the Faculty of Law-Institute of Criminology at the Hebrew University and is recognized as an expert on trauma, criminology, and sexual violence.

In an interview on Channel 14, Shalhoub-Kevorkian said that Zionism should be abolished and called into question reports of sexual crimes committed by Hamas and other terrorist groups on October 7th.

She said she felt that Israelis were behaving as if they were afraid when they walked by and heard her talking Arabic on the phone and added they “should be scared because criminals are always scared… it’s time to abolish Zionism.”

“It can’t continue, it’s criminal. Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue,” she added.

Shalhoub-Kevorkian continued, “They will use any lie. They started with babies, they continued with rape, and they will continue with a million other lies.”

She added, “We stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them.”

Groups of students protested the law professor’s remarks and efforts to effect Shalhoub-Kevorkian’s removal were organized by the organization Im Tirtzu.

A student representative said, “Our policy is that people who deny 7/10, support Palestinian nationalism and slander Israel the world over, and do not recognize Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, should not be part of the fabric of Israeli society and the Hebrew University. ”

They added, “We as students do not want to study with them, do not want to see them. We call out Kevorkian and shame her, and call for a blanket ban on any such despicable person.”

Shalhoub-Kevorkian was urged to resign but refused and as a result, the administration suspended her.

Professor Asher Ben-Arieh, dean of the School of Social Work and Social Welfare at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said that the only way she can reverse the suspension is to admit regret over her statements that October 7th crimes never happened.

Ben-Arieh said the professor’s suspension “is not because of such political statements, nor is it because of disciplinary or regulatory or other infractions.”

Instead, the suspension was prompted by “her denial of cases of rape and murder of civilians, women and children on October 7, in complete opposition to  professional values of social work that oblige everyone to stand by the victims.”

Image - Facebook screenshot
Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Mike Galarneau 8 hours ago
What A C#@T!
Francis Lammawin 17 hours ago
Ungrateful
Francis Lammawin 17 hours ago
Ungrately evil sick liar. 7" God, break their teeth in their mouth! Shatter the fangs of these lions, Adonai!" Tehillim (Psa) 58:7-9 CJB https://bible.com/bible/1275/ psa.58.7-
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Suspending her is not enough. What? So she can enjoy spring and summer? Fire her! We won’t forget what she’s done!
Aliza Circle 19 hours ago
She should join ISIS and let her taste her own medicine. What is she doing at the Hebrew University? She should teach in Gaza. There isn't a pace for her there.
[Anonymous] a day ago
Did she forget the Hebrews on that invasion. Good bye and if you continue to deny what atrocities happened then you are one of them
Harry Bojman 12:14 19.03.2024 a day ago
Why was she suspended and not fired?
[Anonymous] 08:40 19.03.2024 a day ago
Proud of HU! (Former student)
John Ross 08:09 19.03.2024 a day ago
It’s sad to see how stupid Israel can be first it was the army asleep now if she reverses her statement, they will lift the suspension! Israel always trying to kiss, butt! Kick her out of israel
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli Technology Israeli_Nature Palestine = Hamas = ISIS 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews