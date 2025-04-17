APR 17, 2025 JLM 69°F 08:38 PM 01:38 PM EST
Report: Hundreds of Hezbollah commanders ordered to flee Lebanon

Saudi reports indicate that the terror group has instructed its field commanders to relocate to South America

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 10:40 AM

Approximately 400 Hezbollah field commanders have been ordered to leave Lebanon for various South American countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador, according to a report on Wednesday.

A Latin American diplomatic source told Saudi outlet Al Hadath that 200 commanders have already reached South America, with the rest expected to depart Lebanon in due course.

Hezbollah had issued the order due to fears that the commanders could be targeted if and when the organization’s military infrastructure is dismantled by the Lebanese government and military, the source said.

It is worth noting that Hezbollah already has an established terrorist network in South America, and in Lebanon maintains a force of several tens of thousands of terrorists.

On Tuesday, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated that 2025 would mark a shift to a state monopoly on weapons. He asserted that Hezbollah’s disarmament would be achieved “through dialogue” and emphasized his efforts to prevent a civil war. According to Aoun, communication with the organization is “good and direct,” and “the results are evident on the ground.”

He also noted that the Lebanese army is sealing tunnels and confiscating and destroying Hezbollah weapons depots. Aoun further stated that in his view, integrating Hezbollah into the Lebanese army should follow the model used with militias in the 1990s, whereby individuals were absorbed separately.

Senior Hezbollah figure Mahmoud Qamati responded in a speech to the government’s call to disarm the terrorist organization.

“We are committed to our weapons, we are committed to our resistance,” said Qamati, referencing a statement by slain Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah: “Whoever reaches out to touch our weapons—their hand will be cut off.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.  PHOTO: Use according to Section 27 A

