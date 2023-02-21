First Arab-Africa-Israel security conference to be held in Jerusalem

Representatives of 14 African and Arab countries will convene in Jerusalem next month for the first ever Arab-Africa-Israel conference on Middle East security.

The event comes during a diplomatic tug of war in Africa between supporters and opponents of Israel, which saw a public row when a senior Israeli diplomat was ejected from the African Union’s annual summit in Ethiopia last weekend.

Next month’s three-day conference, entitled “Trusted Regional Partnerships at a Time of Shifting Alliances,” which is being organized by the Jerusalem-based research institute the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, will include participants from countries without diplomatic relations with Israel.

It will include participants from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ethiopia, Uganda, Djibouti, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Somaliland, South Sudan and South Africa.