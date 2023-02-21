08:22 PM 01:22 PM EST FEB 22, 2023 JLM 49°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
First Arab-Africa-Israel security conference to be held in Jerusalem

“The first ever Arab-Africa-Israel policy summit in Jerusalem is particularly important when Iran and its Hezbollah terror proxy are subverting states across the region,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 10:00 21.02.2023 a day ago

Representatives of 14 African and Arab countries will convene in Jerusalem next month for the first ever Arab-Africa-Israel conference on Middle East security.

The event comes during a diplomatic tug of war in Africa between supporters and opponents of Israel, which saw a public row when a senior Israeli diplomat was ejected from the African Union’s annual summit in Ethiopia last weekend.

Next month’s three-day conference, entitled “Trusted Regional Partnerships at a Time of Shifting Alliances,” which is being organized by the Jerusalem-based research institute the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, will include participants from countries without diplomatic relations with Israel.

It will include participants from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Ethiopia, Uganda, Djibouti, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Somaliland, South Sudan and South Africa.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
[email protected] 03:49 15 hours ago
Does everyone see the evil of the Biden administration
Aerold Souder 09:40 21.02.2023 a day ago
How will EVIL Obiden and fellow travelers try to screw this up?
Tuin Boon 09:25 21.02.2023 a day ago
Highly appreciated progress in cementing regional “security” improving Israel’s involvement
0/200