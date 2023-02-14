12:04 PM 05:04 AM EST FEB 15, 2023 JLM 47°F
Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran’s plans

Western militaries, lead by CENTCOM are carrying out raids on boats smuggling weapons from Iran to Yemen.

Newsrael News Desk 11:30 14.02.2023 a day ago

US Central Command has revealed a series of interceptions in recent months.

Guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) sail in the background as Sailors inventory a large quantity of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate discovered on board a fishing vessel intercepted by U.S. naval forces while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

These seizures are an effort to apply pressure on Iran’s regime, experts say.

Western militaries have been regularly raiding boats attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran to Yemen, seizing massive amounts of explosives, guns, and ammunition.

These raids, Middle East and Iran experts say, are a coordinated effort designed to put pressure on Iran and derail its malign plans in the region.

Over the last few months, US Central Command has revealed a series of raids carried out by US or partner forces on boats, often derelict fishing ships, travelling along routes that have historically been used to traffic weapons illegally from Iran to Houthi rebels engaged in a civil war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Source: IMFAT

Comments
Karolina De 17:17 17 hours ago
ARE COMING FROM. THEY ARE GETTING PUMPED UP AND HEAVILY EQUIPPED TO FIGHT THE IDF ON GROUND. AND THEIR NUMERO UNO #1 FAN IS BIDEN.
Karolina De 17:15 17 hours ago
ISRAEL BETTER RAID ALOT OF ARAB MUSLIM HOMES & BUISNESSES THEY HAVE UNDER GROUND TUNNELS THAT LEAD FROM LEBANON GAZA AND INTO THE HOMES OF THESE TERRORIST IN ISRAEL.THATS WHERE ALL THERE WEAPONS
Karolina De 17:12 17 hours ago
THE US MILITARY IS GROWING WEAK IN THEIR OWN HOMELAND UNDER BIDEN. THEY WILL NEED ISRAEL MORE THEN EVER TO ASSIST THEM W/ THEIR MILITARY TECHNOLOGY
