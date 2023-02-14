Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran’s plans

US Central Command has revealed a series of interceptions in recent months.

Guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) and patrol coastal ship USS Hurricane (PC 3) sail in the background as Sailors inventory a large quantity of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate discovered on board a fishing vessel intercepted by U.S. naval forces while transiting international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

These seizures are an effort to apply pressure on Iran’s regime, experts say.

Western militaries have been regularly raiding boats attempting to smuggle weapons from Iran to Yemen, seizing massive amounts of explosives, guns, and ammunition.

These raids, Middle East and Iran experts say, are a coordinated effort designed to put pressure on Iran and derail its malign plans in the region.

Over the last few months, US Central Command has revealed a series of raids carried out by US or partner forces on boats, often derelict fishing ships, travelling along routes that have historically been used to traffic weapons illegally from Iran to Houthi rebels engaged in a civil war against Yemen’s internationally recognized government.

Source: IMFAT