Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Supporting Israeli Strikes Against Terrorist Leaders in the Gaza Strip

US Sen. Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement:

Newsrael News Desk 09:30 14 hours ago

“Israel has taken necessary action against terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip to protect its citizens and maintain national security. Such Iran-controlled terrorists pose a direct threat not only to Israel but also to the safety and security of the American people.

“The government of Israel has the responsibility and obligation to defend its citizens, and I stand with our ally as it confronts those who seek chaos and destruction. The United States must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself, and ensure it has the military resources and diplomatic support it needs.

“Our partnership with Israel is built on shared interests, and together we must confront terrorists that threaten our nations and American interests in the Middle East and beyond.” 

Source - Cruz/Official Site

Comments
Peter 11:57 8 hours ago
He's always spot on.
10:20 10 hours ago
A great senator also he has a good pidcast
09:51 10 hours ago
Thank you Ted Cruz ! For telling the Truth ! 🙏💗🇮🇱for Israel’s suffering
09:49 11 hours ago
Bravo Ted Cruz!
