BREAKING VIDEO: IDF eliminates senior Hamas Nukhba commander

In recent days, Brigade 401 forces have been operating in the northern Gaza Strip, expanding the security area and destroying Hamas's terrorist infrastructure.

IDF Spokesperson 2:40 PM

During the fighting, the forces eliminated terrorists, destroyed launchers, and numerous terrorist infrastructures.

In an operation assisted by the brigade's firepower, an Air Force aircraft eliminated a terrorist operative who served as deputy company commander in Hamas's Nuhba Force.

IDF forces will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.

