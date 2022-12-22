05:11 PM 10:11 AM EST DEC 23, 2022 JLM 51°F
Video Report: Israeli Airstrikes Near Damascus

Israel Airstrikes Near Damascus; Iran Pushing Russia to BLOCK Israel in Syria?

Newsrael News Desk 11:00 22.12.2022 a day ago

Israeli airstrikes on a Hezbollah facility near the Syrian capital of Damascus. As a rule, Israel’s military does not comment on specific strikes in Syria, but has admitted to conducting hundreds of operations against Iran-backed groups attempting to gain a foothold in the country. Will the ongoing raids in Syria put Israel in a difficult position with Russia who continues to strengthen its ties with Iran? 

Comments
Tony Pettitt 15:19 a day ago
Russia thinks just because they have Nuclear weapons￼that everyone will bow at their every demand. Ukraine didn’t and I don’t thing anyone else would if they attacks them!!!!!!￼
Jeanne Ferguson 11:51 22.12.2022 a day ago
Take Iran out now.
Suzanne Aladjem 09:22 22.12.2022 a day ago
Crush them now Putin is not your friend he is doing what he wants with Ukraine won’t wait he’s permission, while he’s busy Ukraine destroy Iran now or it won’t end well.
