Israeli airstrikes on a Hezbollah facility near the Syrian capital of Damascus. As a rule, Israel’s military does not comment on specific strikes in Syria, but has admitted to conducting hundreds of operations against Iran-backed groups attempting to gain a foothold in the country. Will the ongoing raids in Syria put Israel in a difficult position with Russia who continues to strengthen its ties with Iran?
Video Report: Israeli Airstrikes Near Damascus
Israel Airstrikes Near Damascus; Iran Pushing Russia to BLOCK Israel in Syria?
Newsrael News Desk 11:00 22.12.2022 a day ago
