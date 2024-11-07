WATCH: Hezbollah Releases Footage of Missile Attack on Central Israel
The army announced that ten missiles were fired at Israel’s central region, prompting two million people in cities like Tel Aviv to rush to safe rooms.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:40 PM
Nine missiles were intercepted, but in Kfar Chabad, fragments still penetrated the ceiling of a childcare center—thankfully, staff and children had already evacuated to a protected area.
In Raanana, a large rocket section smashed through the windshield of an empty parked car, its shaft eerily standing upright from the wreckage.
