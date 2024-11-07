NOV 7, 2024 JLM 67°F 05:54 PM 10:54 AM EST
WATCH: Hezbollah Releases Footage of Missile Attack on Central Israel

The army announced that ten missiles were fired at Israel’s central region, prompting two million people in cities like Tel Aviv to rush to safe rooms.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 12:40 PM

Nine missiles were intercepted, but in Kfar Chabad, fragments still penetrated the ceiling of a childcare center—thankfully, staff and children had already evacuated to a protected area.

In Raanana, a large rocket section smashed through the windshield of an empty parked car, its shaft eerily standing upright from the wreckage.

Comments
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
They will be fked up immediately
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
From Syria or Lebanon
