The IDF and Shin Bet continue targeted killings in Gaza

Last week, in a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, an Air Force aircraft attacked in Rafah and killed the terrorist Suleiman Javad Suleiman Abu Lafi. Suleiman promoted the transfer of weapons to the Gaza Strip and from the Gaza Strip directed attacks in the Yosh. Suleiman's brother, Abdullah Abu Lafi, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was also killed in the attack.

Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the direction of the Shin Bet and the 215th Fire Brigade, killed in targeted strikes the commander of the Nohva force of the terrorist organization Hamas and a terrorist who took part in the murderous terrorist attack on the Otaf settlements on October 7.

The forces of Division 162 continue to operate in the Rafah area, and in the last day the forces have eliminated about 15 terrorists.