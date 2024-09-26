SEP 28, 2024 JLM 66°F 12:22 AM 05:22 PM EST
The IDF and Shin Bet continue targeted killings in Gaza

Joint statement to the IDF and Shin Bet spokesmen: The IDF and Shin Bet continue targeted killings in the Gaza Strip. Terrorists who took part in the murderous terrorist attack on the surrounding settlements on October 7 were eliminated

IDF Spokesperson 26.09.2024

Last week, in a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet, an Air Force aircraft attacked in Rafah and killed the terrorist Suleiman Javad Suleiman Abu Lafi. Suleiman promoted the transfer of weapons to the Gaza Strip and from the Gaza Strip directed attacks in the Yosh. Suleiman's brother, Abdullah Abu Lafi, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was also killed in the attack.

Fighter jets of the Air Force, under the direction of the Shin Bet and the 215th Fire Brigade, killed in targeted strikes the commander of the Nohva force of the terrorist organization Hamas and a terrorist who took part in the murderous terrorist attack on the Otaf settlements on October 7.

The forces of Division 162 continue to operate in the Rafah area, and in the last day the forces have eliminated about 15 terrorists.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Aliza Circle a day ago
Every terrorist who commit heinous crime towards innocent Jewish ✡️ people, the whole should be kicked out, and live on the streets.
Norman Hellman 16:14 26.09.2024 a day ago
Glory to the IDF!!!More Hamas cretins eliminated …..
Soniya Christova 16:08 26.09.2024 a day ago
Glory to God for every eliminated terrorists may the Lord lead keep&bless IDF&ShinBet to eliminate all Islamic terrorists groups, set free hostages&drive out all islamists occupiers& take back all Isr
[Anonymous] 16:04 26.09.2024 a day ago
Keep going IDF & Finnish off HAMAS once & for all.
Julia Weller 16:01 26.09.2024 a day ago
Great news!
