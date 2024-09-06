Romanian Prime Minister Visits Western Wall

He was welcomed at the Wall by the rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, who explained to Ciolacu the importance of this holy site for the Jewish people as a source of prayer, hope, and longing throughout the generations, especially during these difficult times for the Jewish nation. The rabbi also thanked him for his unwavering support of the State of Israel.

During the visit, the prime minister offered a silent prayer next to the stones of the Wall, wrote a personal note and placed it between the stones – as is the custom – signed the guestbook, and promised to continue working for the release of the hostages and to help bring an end to the war.



Image - Use according to Section 27 A of the law