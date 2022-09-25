05:30 AM 10:30 PM EST SEP 27, 2022 JLM 68°F
ISIS ‘has regrouped and it is organizing for a prolonged insurgency’

“The Islamic State is back — but its focus has shifted,” by Micaela Burrow, Daily Caller:

Jihad Watch 23:30 25.09.2022 a day ago

ISIS is festering globally as its base of operations shifts to Africa, where poor local control offers space for the violent jihadists to regroup and revitalize, according to experts.

ISIS groups have proliferated throughout the Middle East, central Asia and Africa even after a U.S.-led global coalition dealt the core group, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a territorial defeat in 2016, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. 

While so far the groups have adopted a locally-focused strategy of survival in some areas and rebuilding in others, the U.S. remains engaged in countering the revitalized terrorist threat

Comments
Patricia Post 22:52 25.09.2022 a day ago
Agreed
Jeane Frady 20:43 25.09.2022 a day ago
Jobama will do nothing. He’s a fraudulent n weak president. He dances to Obama’s n soros instructions.
DANIELLE AGAJANIAN 20:42 25.09.2022 a day ago
PRAYING SHALOM PEACE FOR 🇮🇱IS 4EVER PRAY FOR THE WHOLE WORLD SHALOM SHALOM PEACE PEACE
Desiree Siefkas 20:38 25.09.2022 a day ago
These are the people who cut Christian people's heads off. Remember shortly after Obama took office and all those people got their heads cut off.
Desiree Siefkas 20:34 25.09.2022 a day ago
Be careful. These people are sneaky and lie a lot. They do not respect life. They are going for the 72 virgin packages. Do not trust Obama and Biden.
