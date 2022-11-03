08:46 AM 02:46 AM EST NOV 4, 2022 JLM 65°F
Reform rabbi to be knighted by Pope Francis for work on Jewish-Catholic relations

Rabbi A. James Rudin, a longtime interfaith activist, has honored for 50-year career ;'The impact of this work continues to grow as successive generations build on the foundation Rabbi Rudin has established'

Newsrael News Desk 09:30 a day ago

Ynet reports that A. James Rudin, a leading Reform rabbi and educator and the longtime director of interreligious affairs at the American Jewish Committee, will be knighted under the Papal Order of St. Gregory for his work on Catholic-Jewish relations.

Source - Ynet

