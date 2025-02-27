FEB 27, 2025 JLM 44°F 10:38 PM 03:38 PM EST
UPDATE: Forensics Institute verified deaths of four hostages

Hostage families confirmed that a forensics institute verified the deaths of Itzik Elagart, Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mansour, and Tsahi Idan.

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 AM

Hostage families confirmed that a forensics institute verified the deaths of Itzik Elagart, Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mansour, and Tsahi Idan, brutally kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and held captive for 509 days until they were returned last night to Israel.

Comments
K L. 10 hours ago
Amen, Cindy, yes. There has been so much pain and loss. So many families are grieving. Baruch Dayan Ha'Emmet.
Cindy 12 hours ago
God comfort the families.
