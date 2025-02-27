UPDATE: Forensics Institute verified deaths of four hostages
Newsrael News Desk 10:00 AM
Hostage families confirmed that a forensics institute verified the deaths of Itzik Elagart, Ohad Yahalomi, Shlomo Mansour, and Tsahi Idan, brutally kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and held captive for 509 days until they were returned last night to Israel.
Image - Use according to Section 27 A of the law
