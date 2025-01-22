JAN 22, 2025 JLM 53°F 07:47 PM 12:47 PM EST
Mother reports terrorist son to police, thwarting his attack plans

The police received information from the suspect’s mother that he had sent a message to his sister threatening an attack.

World Israel News 2:00 PM

A mother reported her son to the police after he threatened a violent attack.

The Jerusalem District Police arrested the man in his 20s in the Old City soon after he revealed his attack plans, it announced on Tuesday.

The police, who apprehended the man in a store near Lion’s Gate, had received information from the would-be terrorist’s mother that he had sent a message to his sister threatening an violence.


He wrote, “I am going to carry out an attack,” and added, “I have repented now, and I am praying in al-Aqsa Mosque.”


The police uploaded a message to Facebook by the man claiming that his mother had treated him badly by throwing him out of her home.

He wrote, “Good morning, how are you? Tell my mother… that I am going to carry out an attack and hurt all of you; I swear to Allah that I will destroy all of you. By Allah, I will do it.”

A court extended the man’s detention, and an indictment was filed.


Dean Elsdunne, international spokesperson for the Israel Police, told The Jerusalem Post, “The arrest of this individual serves as a critical example of our proactive law enforcement and commitment to protecting the public.”


“The Israel Police acted swiftly in response to the threat posed by the suspect and his disturbing messages, ensuring that potential harm to the public was averted,” he added.

“In this case, the suspect’s mother played a critical role by reporting the threat, allowing our officers to take swift action. While the Israel Police are always actively monitoring and responding to potential threats, early intervention from the public, as demonstrated here, is vital in preventing tragic events.

“We urge families and communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior or threats. Public cooperation is essential in reinforcing our efforts to protect the safety of all.”

“The police will continue to utilize all available resources to address any threat to the security of Israel’s citizens,” the Israel Police Facebook page stated.

Image - WIN/Shutterstock

Comments
Debra Heston 11 minutes ago
I am praying this mother because she did a very hard thing by turning her son in. He needs help. She is going to need help too. Please don't turn your backs on her now. Show her love.
Dalya Horowitz an hour ago
Good for this mother! People are so quick to defend bad children. She saved her life and likely many others
Soniya Christova 4 hours ago
False death cult Islamic terrorists robbery criminals inhuman ungodly ideology received only by corrupted wicked immoral enemies of God selling truth for money so own souls to satan to do evil sins
Sandra Kennedy 5 hours ago
So sad that the youth are being brainwashed into believing this false doctrine. God bless his mother
