Khan Yunis strike eliminates Hamas police chief Mahmoud Salah

Hamas's police chief, Mahmoud Salah, and his aide, Hussam Shahwan, were eliminated in a strike in the al-Mawasi area in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Thursday, citing Palestinian reports.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, Sahwan reportedly served in the past as the head of the Hamas police investigative unit.

In total, 10 people were killed, and 15 were wounded in the strike.

Additional strikes on Hamas security apparatus members

In early December, Osama Ghanim, a senior official in the internal security apparatus of Hamas, was eliminated in a strike conducted by the Israel Air Force, also in Khan Yunis.

According to the IDF, Ghanim played a central role in Hamas's incrimination system, which included "violent interrogations of Gazan residents, severe violations of human rights, suppression of Hamas opponents, and persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals in the region."

