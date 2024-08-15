AUG 16, 2024 JLM 74°F 08:29 PM 01:29 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Jewish man sues Intel, alleging antisemitic retaliation

The unnamed plaintiff, who is a former Israeli soldier, says the chip manufacturer fired him after he reported a supervisor’s Jew-hatred.

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 1:40 AM

A Jewish man is suing the Intel Corporation, a vice president at the company and the latter’s boss in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that the nearly $200 billion chip manufacturer fired him in retaliation for reporting his supervisor’s antisemitic comments and posts on social media.

The unnamed man, a former Israel Defense Forces soldier, said it was uncomfortable working for the vice president in light of the “Egyptian native’s retweeting and ‘liking’ of anti-Israel online posts, including posts cheering deaths of Israelis and IDF soldiers,” Reuters reported.

The Jewish man said that the vice president “asked him whether other Intel employees were Israeli, and upon being told yes complained there were ‘so many Israeli employees in our company,’” the man alleges. He added that “his replacement also openly espoused anti-Israel sentiments.”

Image - Reuters

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Take them for every cent they have
Grazia Sher 18 hours ago
Disgusting, antisemitic bastards. Go all the way, and expose them the shameful the criminals they are. Totally unacceptable
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Unacceptable. Sue the shit out of them.
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Time to boycott.
Michael Sosne 19 hours ago
TAKE THEM FOR EVERY DOLLAR THEY HAVE. MOZAL TUV
darrel snider 19 hours ago
Bankrupt them
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Kamala Harris 2024 Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel Jihadi Infiltration into the West Operation: Long Arm in Yemen The Battle for Rafah Security Threat to America Hamas Israeli_Nature Biblical Archaeology Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews