27 Jul, 2022 20:01
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Antisemitism
US Probes Bullying of Jewish Students at USC
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 10:00 10 hours ago

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced on Tuesday it is investigating the circumstances of a Jewish student leader’s resignation in 2020 in the face of harassment she faced over her Jewish identity and support for Israel.

Image - LinkedIn/Screenshot; Shutterstock

# Radical Democrats # Fanatical Left # Antisemitism # Anti-Zionism
Gideon Arava 11:04 9 hours ago
Hope she wins millions .
10:12 10 hours ago
Lord God of Israel, bless this precious one of Yours!
0 /200
Website By