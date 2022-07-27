US Probes Bullying of Jewish Students at USC

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced on Tuesday it is investigating the circumstances of a Jewish student leader’s resignation in 2020 in the face of harassment she faced over her Jewish identity and support for Israel.
Image - LinkedIn/Screenshot; Shutterstock
