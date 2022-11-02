Backed by US helicopters | Coalition and SDF carry out security operation in Syrian Deir Ezzor Countryside
SYRIA: SDF security units, backed by US-led Coalition helicopters, have carried out a security operation in Al-Hajjah village in northern Deir Ezzor countryside.
Newsrael News Desk 21:00 02.11.2022 a day ago
According to local sources, “International Coalition” forces have carried out an airdrop, cordoned off a house and called via loudspeakers on a person named “A’bdawi.”
Meanwhile, members of “SDF” patrol arrested the Imam of the mosque at dawn today, after raiding his home in Al-Hessan town in western Deir Ezzor countryside.
Source: SOHR (Syria)
