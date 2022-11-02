08:46 AM 02:46 AM EST NOV 4, 2022 JLM 65°F
Backed by US helicopters | Coalition and SDF carry out security operation in Syrian Deir Ezzor Countryside

SYRIA: SDF security units, backed by US-led Coalition helicopters, have carried out a security operation in Al-Hajjah village in northern Deir Ezzor countryside.

Newsrael News Desk 21:00 02.11.2022 a day ago

According to local sources, “International Coalition” forces have carried out an airdrop, cordoned off a house and called via loudspeakers on a person named “A’bdawi.”

Meanwhile, members of “SDF” patrol arrested the Imam of the mosque at dawn today, after raiding his home in Al-Hessan town in western Deir Ezzor countryside.

Source: SOHR (Syria) 

