Syria plans huge lawsuit against Iran
The new Syrian leadership intends to go to international courts to demand huge compensation from Iran worth $300 billion for supporting former President Bashar al-Assad.
Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 1:40 AM
According to reports, the lawsuit against Iran is due to its "policy towards Syrians and Syrian infrastructure."
Syrian authorities accuse Tehran of carrying out "criminal and arbitrary acts" against Syrian civilians as part of its cooperation with the Assad regime.
It should be noted that Iran itself claims to have invested about $50 billion in Syria since 2011 and is interested in continuing the agreements signed with it since then or receiving compensation.
