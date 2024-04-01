Iran ‘has covert presence in Red Sea,’ says top defense researcher

Lt. Col. (ret.) Michael Segall, a senior analyst at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, told JNS that after an alleged Israeli attack on the Saviz ship – described by international media as an IRGC ship acting as a forward and expeditionary base ship – the Iranians replaced it with a new ship, the Shahid Roudaki– a conversion of merchant ship into military floating base, which is also operated by the IRGC, and is located off the Eritrean coastline.