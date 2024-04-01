APR 2, 2024 JLM 77°F 12:00 PM 05:00 AM EST
Iran ‘has covert presence in Red Sea,’ says top defense researcher

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Navy maintains a covert presence in the Red Sea through an array of ships, including some that gather intelligence and act as forward bases, a top defense researcher has said.

Lt. Col. (ret.) Michael Segall, a senior analyst at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, told JNS that after an alleged Israeli attack on the Saviz ship – described by international media as an IRGC ship acting as a forward and expeditionary base ship – the Iranians replaced it with a new ship, the Shahid Roudaki– a conversion of merchant ship into military floating base, which is also operated by the IRGC, and is located off the Eritrean coastline.

 

Aliza Circle 13 hours ago
They are going to be blown.
Dalya Horowitz 19 hours ago
Biden is Iran's best asset . Get rid of him, re-install sanctions and Iran goes away as they will have no money to support the terrorists
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
Matter of time ladies and gentleman. We are ever so close to the time of reconning is ever so close. People should wake up and smell the coffee.
Alexander Bogdashin a day ago
Biden is an Iranian asset, and he sucks big time and humiliates the USA every day
[Anonymous] a day ago
Sink them al!
