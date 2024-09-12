France foiled three terror attack plots during Paris Olympics, including against Israelis

French authorities thwarted three terrorist plots to attack the 2024 Olympic Games that took place in Paris and surrounding cities, French chief anti-terror prosecutor Olivier Christen revealed on Wednesday.

Christen told the French broadcaster France Info that the plots included plans to attack “Israeli institutions or representatives of Israel” in Paris during the Olympics, which took place from July 26-Aug. 11.

He added that “the Israeli team itself was not specifically targeted.”

Another foiled terror plot targeted Olympic soccer events scheduled to take place in the southern city of Saint-Étienne, in “bar-type establishments, around the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium,” said Christen.

An 18-year-old man of Chechen origin was indicted and placed in pre-trial detention in May in relation to the terror plot.

The national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office said in a statement at the time that the suspect was accused of planning “a violent action” on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Christen said a separate thwarted terror plot involved two people from Gironde in France and that “all those who planned these attacks were arrested.”

Five people, including a minor, were indicted for their involvement in the foiled plots. The suspects are facing various terrorism-related charges while they remain in pre-trial detention, he added.

The prosecutor further explained that preventative measures ahead of the Olympic Games included increased house searches and house arrests.

He said police and security officials carried out 936 house searches in France so far this year, compared to the 153 that took place in 2023.

Before the start of the Olympic Games, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said increased security measures would be taken to ensure the safety of Israel’s Olympic delegation, which included 88 athletes.

The Israeli delegation was given 24-hour security, provided by French police, and Darmanin said the decision was made in light of the terrorist attack targeting Israelis at the 1972 Munich Olympics, as well as heightened threats against Israelis since the start of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Israel took home a record-breaking seven medals from the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking its best performance in the Olympic Games in the history of the country.

On Sunday, Israel concluded its performance in the 2024 Paris Paralympics with 10 medals — including four gold — which was its most successful showing in the Paralympic Games in 20 years.

Originally published By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner