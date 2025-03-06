ICYMI: IDF BATTLE VIDEOS: Terrorists in Samaria using mosques in attacks

Since the beginning of the war, the IDF and Shin Bet have been operating in the terrorist hotbeds in Judea and Samaria in order to thwart terrorists and destroy terrorist infrastructures.

To date, approximately 110 airstrikes have been carried out in Judea and Samaria, eliminating at least 165 armed terrorists who endangered our forces. The attacks are carried out while taking care to avoid harming uninvolved people, and in accordance with international law.

Time after time, the IDF identifies terrorist activity by terrorists in civilian infrastructures, including mosques, hospitals and clinics, and educational institutions. During security forces operations in Jenin on 19.11.2024 and in Tulkarm on 25.12.2024, the IDF identified the use of terrorists for terrorist purposes in three different mosques:

"Hajabriat" Mosque in Jenin:

During IDF forces' counterterrorism operations in the Jenin area on the first night of the operation on 19.11.2024, terrorists opened fire on fighters from inside and under the cover of the mosque.

The morning after the operation, the fighters returned to the mosque to search it. During the searches, they located a firing range, a training area, and firing positions on the ground floor of the mosque that overlook the forces and the area adjacent to the mosque. Dozens of shell casings from the shooting that took place the night before were found near every window in the mosque.

"Khaled Ibn Walid" Mosque in Jenin:

During the same operation, an Air Force aircraft spotted a large number of armed men firing at our forces under the cover of another mosque - "Khaled Ibn Walid".

"Abu Bakr al-Tsidiq" Mosque in Tulkarm:

During the IDF forces' operation in Tulkarm, an Air Force aircraft spotted terrorists throwing explosive devices from the roof of the "Abu Bakr al-Tsidiq" Mosque towards our forces.

These are additional examples of the cynical use by terrorists in Judea and Samaria of the population and civilian institutions for terrorist acts in flagrant violation of international law, all in order to harm the security forces and citizens of the State of Israel while putting the Palestinian population at risk and exploiting them.





