Herzog: 1st Israeli since Netanyahu honored to address US Congress

The date for Herzog’s address has not been set. The State of Israel was proclaimed on May 14, 1948, and US president Harry Truman recognized the new nation the same day.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued the invitation to Herzog in a joint letter in which they said the two nations share “an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship.”

The last Israeli leader to give such an address in the US Congress was former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Source TOI/ Photo Reuters