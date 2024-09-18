SEP 19, 2024 JLM 69°F 09:59 PM 02:59 PM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Hezbollah unveils missile terror tunnels in Lebanon

Hezbollah has unveiled a large underground missile city for the first time, showcasing its precision missiles ready for launch.

Newsrael News Desk 2:20 AM

In the video release, the Islamic terror group Hezbollah demonstrated a specific tunnel network named "Imad-4." 

The video, captioned "Our mountains are our treasures," highlighted the extensive size of the tunnel, numerous logistic and missile-launching trucks, soldiers armed with AK-103s and ORSIS P-18 Sharifs, and the tunnel's stealth capabilities with missile-launching pods protected underground.

The release of this video comes shortly after Hochstein's visit and the talks in Doha regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

Additionally, Qassem's statement indicated that Hezbollah is prepared to respond to the killing of Shukr and is ready for war if Israel initiates a conflict.

In response, Israel has relayed a warning message to Iran through a third country, threatening a strong and painful response to any Iranian assault.

According to Channel 12 News, Israel indicated that an IDF strike in Iran could result in serious economic damage.

Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law - Image - Screenshot

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 9 hours ago
Take it out IAF. What’s the big bomb NATO dropped in RUSSIA today? Anonymous says fuel air bombs and bunker busters and that sounds good to me! Take them down and out!
[Anonymous] 11 hours ago
Hezbollah must not be allowed to remain in LEBANON 🇱🇧
Carl Williams 19 hours ago
Not the video you noted. But always a way to destroy this tunnel.
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
Fuel air bombs and bunker busters will do the trick.
[Anonymous] 19 hours ago
WTF
To leave a comment, please log in

