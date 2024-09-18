ICYMI: WATCH: Hezbollah unveils missile terror tunnels in Lebanon

In the video release, the Islamic terror group Hezbollah demonstrated a specific tunnel network named "Imad-4."



The video, captioned "Our mountains are our treasures," highlighted the extensive size of the tunnel, numerous logistic and missile-launching trucks, soldiers armed with AK-103s and ORSIS P-18 Sharifs, and the tunnel's stealth capabilities with missile-launching pods protected underground.

The release of this video comes shortly after Hochstein's visit and the talks in Doha regarding a Gaza ceasefire.



Additionally, Qassem's statement indicated that Hezbollah is prepared to respond to the killing of Shukr and is ready for war if Israel initiates a conflict.

In response, Israel has relayed a warning message to Iran through a third country, threatening a strong and painful response to any Iranian assault.



According to Channel 12 News, Israel indicated that an IDF strike in Iran could result in serious economic damage.



Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law - Image - Screenshot