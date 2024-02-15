Jerusalem offers specialized service for former soldiers struggling with PTSD

i24News reports thaht Jerusalem, a city steeped in history and resilience, has become the beacon of hope for former soldiers grappling with post-traumatic stress.

The Ministry of Defense, in collaboration with the Herzog Hospital Center, proudly announces the opening of a specialized service dedicated to addressing the mental health needs of those who have bravely served their country.



Led by the esteemed psychiatry department of the Herzog Hospital Center, this initiative is inspired by the legacy of Metiv, Israel's oldest institution specializing in psychological trauma, renowned for its leadership in the field.

"At the forefront in terms of therapeutic approach to mental health and integrative systemic therapy," explains Doctor Kobi Habib, the general director of the Herzog Hospital Center. The center's premises, housed within the new building of the psychiatric clinic completed last year, symbolize a commitment to providing state-of-the-art care in a modern and conducive environment.



The interdisciplinary team at this new center comprises psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and specialists in various paramedical professions, including occupational therapy, art therapy, and drama therapy. This holistic approach underscores the center's dedication to addressing not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



Former soldiers seeking assistance will be referred to the center by the dedicated department of the Ministry of Defense. Here, they will receive tailored treatment plans designed to meet their unique needs, whether through individual, couple, or group therapy sessions. "These are cognitive-behavioral and/or medicinal therapies focused on the trauma and on mental illness, in the event that it appears following the shock," explains Professor Pinchas Danon, director of the psychiatry department at the new center.

Moreover, the center embraces cutting-edge technologies to enhance treatment effectiveness. "Treatments include, among others, advanced technologies, such as non-invasive magnetic stimulation of the brain," adds Professor Danon. Such innovations promise to augment traditional therapeutic methods, offering new avenues for healing and recovery.



