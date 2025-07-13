JUL 15, 2025 JLM 63°F 05:06 AM 10:06 PM EST
There’s something about Israel that makes people uncomfortable, and it’s not what they say it is

Scratch beneath the outrage, to find something deeper, discomfort not with what Israel does, but with what Israel is

Newsrael News Desk 13.07.2025

There’s something about Israel that makes people uncomfortable, and it’s not what they say it is.

They’ll point to politics, settlements, borders, and wars. But scratch beneath the outrage, and you’ll find something deeper. A discomfort not with what Israel does, but with what Israel is.

A nation this small should not be this strong. Period.

Israel has no oil. No special natural resources. A population barely the size of a mid-sized American city.

They are surrounded by enemies. Hated in the United Nations. Targeted by terror. Condemned by celebrities. Boycotted, slandered, and attacked.

And still, they thrive like there’s no tomorrow.

In military. In medicine. In security. In technology. In agriculture. In intelligence. In morality. In sheer, unbreakable will.

They turn desert into farmland.

They make water from air.

They intercept rockets in mid-air.

They rescue hostages under the nose of the world’s worst regimes.

They survive wars that were supposed to wipe them out, and win.

The world watches this and can’t make sense of it.

So they do what people do when they witness strength they can’t understand.

They assume it must be cheating.

It must be American aid.

It must be foreign lobbying.

It must be oppression.

It must be theft.

It must be some dark trick that gave the Jews this kind of power.

It must be blackmail.

Because heaven forbid it’s something else.

Heaven forbid it’s real.

Heaven forbid it’s earned.

Or worse, destined.

The Jewish people were supposed to disappear a long, long time ago. That’s how the story of exiled, enslaved, hated minorities is supposed to end.

But the Jews didn’t disappear. They actually came home, rebuilt their land, revived their language, and brought their dead back to life — in memory, in identity, and in strength.

That’s not normal.

It’s not political.

It’s biblical.

There’s no cheat code that explains how a group of people return to their homeland after 2,000 years.

There is no rational path from gas chambers to global influence.

And there is no historical precedent for surviving the Babylonians, the Romans, the Crusaders, the Inquisition, the pogroms, and the Holocaust, and still showing up to work on Sunday in Tel Aviv.

Israel doesn’t make sense.

Unless you believe in something beyond the math.

This is what drives the world crazy. Because if Israel is real, if this improbable, ancient, hated nation is somehow still chosen, protected, and thriving, then maybe God isn’t a myth after all.

Maybe He’s still in the story.

Maybe history isn’t random.

Maybe evil doesn’t get the last word.

Maybe the Jews are not just a people… but a testimony.

That’s what they can’t stand.

Because once you admit that Israel’s survival isn’t just impressive, but divine, everything changes. Your moral compass has to reset.

Your assumptions about history, power, and justice collapse. You realize you’re not watching the end of an empire. You’re witnessing the beginning of something eternal.

So they deny it.

They smear it.

And rage against it.

Because it’s easier to call a miracle “cheating” than to face the possibility that God keeps His promises.

And He’s keeping them still.

Originally Published By Alister Heath, The Daily Telegraph  Photo: Use according to Section 27 A

 

Comments
Neil Kay 13 hours ago
Israel’s totality is greater than the sum of its parts. The difference between the two is God himself.
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 17 hours ago
Arthur vasguez💯☝️♥️🌍🙏🇮🇱🇺🇸♥️✝️♥️👍
Arthur Vasquez 21:04 13.07.2025 a day ago
Thus saith the Lord of Hosts: "And they shall fight against thee; but they shall not prevail against thee; for I am with thee " (Jeremiah 1:19)
[Anonymous] 20:05 13.07.2025 a day ago
We are everywhere. Scattered, oppressed, hunted and slaughtered. Yet we are one. YWH is one with those who follow Him. Many of us will behold His majesty soon.
Sandra Kennedy 17:31 13.07.2025 a day ago
God is in charge- this is His Earth- His creation- He is the Master of the universe!
Aliza Circle 17:04 13.07.2025 a day ago
When is come to Agricultural, you can find every fruits and vegetables where you can't find anywhere else. The Jewish ✡️ people are resilient people.
Aliza Circle 17:02 13.07.2025 a day ago
The ✡️ 🇮🇱 IDF IAF and the Navy are the best of the best. The Jewish ✡️ people ✡️ learn from past experiences and doesn't repeat it.
Aliza Circle 16:58 13.07.2025 a day ago
When it comes to Medicine, people around the world come to Israel 🇮🇱 to get treatment. Agriculture, Archeology, not to mention Military.
Aliza Circle 16:53 13.07.2025 a day ago
No other country in the world would accomplished what Israel has accomplished in only seventy-seven years.
[Anonymous] 15:57 13.07.2025 a day ago
The Jewish state will survive and prevail and become stronger and more prosperous and powerful.and there will be no place on the earth for the enemies of Israel.
Lillian Vail 15:14 13.07.2025 a day ago
Fully!!!
[Anonymous] 15:13 13.07.2025 a day ago
Amusing! It’s about time the world realized that “the God of the Jews” is the only living God. And that He created everything we see and experience. 🕊️🙏🏻❤️
