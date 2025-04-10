More Than 27,000 New Immigrants Came to Israel Since Last Passover Holiday

The country that led in the number of immigrants this year was Russia, with 15,188 immigrants.

Immediately following it: the United States, France, and Ukraine.

Alongside these countries, this year saw a unique influx of individual immigrants from countries such as South Korea, Kenya, Zambia, and even Afghanistan – each of whom immigrated alone but is no longer alone.

Immigrants come from all age groups – 212 immigrants arrived at the age of 85 and over, while there was an increase of 5,700 children under the age of 18 as part of 15,020 families. The largest age group is 25–34 years old, who make up 16% of immigrants (4,519 in number), and represent a significant boost to the Israeli labor market.

The Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption noted that immigrants settled in 286 different localities across the country. Tel Aviv-Yafo absorbed the highest number (4,215 immigrants – 15.5%), followed by Netanya (4,066) and Haifa (3,032). Alongside the large cities, immigrants also chose to settle in localities such as Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev and Ma’ale Gilboa, a kibbutz in the north.



Image - Miriam Alster/Flash90