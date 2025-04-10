APR 10, 2025 JLM 48°F 11:45 PM 04:45 PM EST
More Than 27,000 New Immigrants Came to Israel Since Last Passover Holiday

More than 27,000 new immigrants arrived in Israel over the past year. Specifically, 27,281 came since the previous Passover holiday. This Passover begins Saturday night at sundown.

TPS-IL News Agency 10:00 AM

The country that led in the number of immigrants this year was Russia, with 15,188 immigrants.

Immediately following it: the United States, France, and Ukraine.

Alongside these countries, this year saw a unique influx of individual immigrants from countries such as South Korea, Kenya, Zambia, and even Afghanistan – each of whom immigrated alone but is no longer alone.

Immigrants come from all age groups – 212 immigrants arrived at the age of 85 and over, while there was an increase of 5,700 children under the age of 18 as part of 15,020 families. The largest age group is 25–34 years old, who make up 16% of immigrants (4,519 in number), and represent a significant boost to the Israeli labor market.

The Ministry of Aliyah and Absorption noted that immigrants settled in 286 different localities across the country. Tel Aviv-Yafo absorbed the highest number (4,215 immigrants – 15.5%), followed by Netanya (4,066) and Haifa (3,032). Alongside the large cities, immigrants also chose to settle in localities such as Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev and Ma’ale Gilboa, a kibbutz in the north.

Image - Miriam Alster/Flash90

Comments
Aliza Circle 37 minutes ago
What Israel 🇮🇱 should do is to send the Arabs to different Arab countries and make room for those Jewish ✡️ people ✡️ who love Israel 🇮🇱.
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
Jews who still live in antisemitic societies overall the world must think twice for staying there.please leave to safest places.you will be targeted by leftists and Muslim gangs.you are not safe
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
Nobody can claim that even just one person of more than a million Jews in Middle East before 1948 is convicted or indicted for any sort of a crime weather killing,robbing,raping or kidnapping
[Anonymous] 4 hours ago
Jews of Middle East who forced to leave their homes,real states, money assets in the banks and official post in the government,their gold and jewelry taken from them before deportation
[Anonymous] 5 hours ago
Jews in diaspora are not poor people to immigrate to Israel to find a work and send money to their families, they were dehumanized in those savage countries,who disrespect Jews.
G Green 12 hours ago
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
This is great. Who is eligible to immigrate to Israel?
